Nearly 17 months after the first coronavirus cases were reported in Galveston County, new cases are being reported at record-high rates. The Galveston County Health District reported a total 415 additional COVID-19 cases Aug. 6, the highest single-day increase in the county to date, according to the health district’s daily email updates. Case count data from mid-March 2020 to the present can be viewed via an online dashboard; sign up here to receive the daily email briefings.