Hotel Ynez funnels the history of Central California into a contemporary vision of escape and relaxation. CALIFORNIA’S CENTRAL COAST increasingly draws vacationers lured by its proximity to L.A. and its award-winning wineries. The former Meadowlark Inn, a beloved mid-century modern motor court nestled on two private acres outside the storybook village of Solvang, has been completely reimagined into Hotel Ynez, fusing Santa Barbara County’s rustic cowboy-and-ranch past with its refined and elegant present. “Our mission is to rescue historical places with quirks and character and repurpose them into modern venues that both travelers and locals will be inspired by,” says Kimberly Walker, one half of the Nomada Hotel Group, which also counts the Skyview Los Alamos and San Luis Obispo’s Granada Hotel & Bistro among its properties.