Hyatt Place Ekaterinburg celebrates official opening of the first Hyatt Place branded hotel in Russia

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – Hyatt Place Ekaterinburg, the second Hyatt branded property in Ekaterinburg is officially open, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings. The hotel has been developed by LLC Hotel Development Company.

