Ryanair launches extra flights for Britain's August Bank Holiday
Ryanair launched extra August bank holiday flights from Stansted, Manchester and East Midlands with 13 extra return flights to top summer destinations across 10 routes to Croatia, Greece, Italy and Spain. These additional flights will be on sale for travel on the 26th and 30th of August. Customers can enjoy even more low fare getaways this August bank holiday, with over 5,000 extra seats available. Flights will be running to European hotspots Alicante, Malaga, Ancona, Brindisi, Lamezia, Palermo, Trieste, Chania, Rhodes and Pula. These bank holiday extras are already selling fast, with fares starting at £24.99, so customers should log on to www.ryanair.com and book a break as soon as possible.www.traveldailynews.com
