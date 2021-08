New York City has so much to offer its vast number of visitors. There are tons of historical spots to visit, plenty of architectural landmarks to admire, and of course, a diverse mix of restaurants. Their culinary scene ranges from the high-end spots that require a reservation, a three-month wait, and a notarized letter from the mayor before you can expect to dine there. The good news is that the city is also know for its street food. Plenty of New Yorkers stop by their favorite hot dog or shawarma spots as part of their daily routine. When it comes to a street food favorite, the taco, they have plenty of wonderful spots to choose from as well. The next time you are visiting the city that doesn’t sleep, be sure to stop by one of my favorite taco restaurants in New York.