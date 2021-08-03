JW Marriott San Antonio announces Director of Travel Industry Sales
SAN ANTONIO - As demand for leisure travel steadily increases, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa announces Susan Dickson as Director of Travel Industry Sales, a new position within the resort’s sales discipline. Dickson will be the first Director of Travel Industry Sales at the resort and steps into the new role after joining JW Marriott San Antonio as Associate Director of Sales in May 2019.www.traveldailynews.com
