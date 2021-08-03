JW Marriott San Antonio announces Director of Travel Industry Sales

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Infinity at the Rim, a 310-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 2018, the mid-rise property is located on a five-acre site within The Rim, a 1.8 million-square-foot mixed-use development on the city’s northwest side. Units feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 997 square feet. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, infinity pool and an outdoor amphitheater. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Florida-based DeBartolo Development, in the transaction and procured the Maryland-based buyer.