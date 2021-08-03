Novavax Stock: Buy The Dip?

We are looking at a fourth — yes, a fourth — wave of Covid on U.S. soil, and it could be coming sooner than you think. The delta variant is proving to be the peskiest challenge faced since the ubiquity of coronavirus vaccines. Its rapid transmission is only outmatched by the speed at which it has changed shape again, into the newer delta-plus variant. It is thus more important than ever to get shots into arms, and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is looking to do just that with the delivery of 200 million doses. NVAX stock is on the rise as a result.