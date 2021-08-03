Cancel
Novavax Stock: Buy The Dip?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock has declined by almost 12% over the last week (five trading days), compared to the S&P 500 which has remained roughly flat over the same period. The stock is also down by almost 16% over the last month (21 trading days). There are likely a couple of factors driving the decline. Firstly, the company’s vaccine deal with Australia has apparently been delayed due to issues related to manufacturing and regulatory authorization. Moreover, Covid-19 cases are on the rise once again in the U.S., and businesses and other institutions are also increasingly mandating vaccinations. This should potentially translate into higher vaccine demand. That said, Novavax.

