Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar is voted the Best Airport in the World at the 2021 World Airport Awards. The 2021 World Airport Awards recognize the efforts of global airports in adapting and meeting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The past 18 months has been the most challenging and financially difficult period ever experienced by the world air transport industry, and airports have invested to provide the safest possible environment for their customers and staff during the global pandemic. COVID-19 has impacted some regions and airports more than others, with many areas having few, if any, international routes operating for more than a year.