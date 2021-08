The race to resume cruise operations is on, and Royal Caribbean Group hopes to be among the first of its competitors to bring its entire fleet back to the seas. Leadership at the Miami-based travel giant (NYSE: RCL) said the company has brought 29 of its 60 ships back into operation since the Covid-19 pandemic halted cruise travel globally. Royal was the first cruise company to resume ocean cruises in the U.S. when its subsidiary, Celebrity Cruises, set sail from Port Everglades in late June.