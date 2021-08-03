Cancel
NFL

Panthers receiver carted off field with concussion; player who delivered hit cut

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance.

Kirkwood was hit from behind by safety J.T. Ibe, who was immediately thrown off the field and then waived moments after practice, the team’s first with pads.

Practice was halted for 10 minutes.

The athletic training and medical staff worked quickly to stabilize Kirkwood, who was placed on a backboard and taken to a nearby ambulance.

[ ‘Fired up’: Panthers’ McCaffrey still confident after injury-marred 2020 ]

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the indications he had shortly after practice were positive, and that Kirkwood had movement in his extremities and no pain in his neck area.

“We’ll wait to see after he’s looked at exactly what it is; that was the early signs,” Rhule said.

Rhule then briefly spoke about the hit.

“It’s completely unacceptable to do something like that,” he said. “You can’t tee off on somebody, so its not what we’ll do -- it’s undisciplined by us.”

“I don’t want anyone to get hurt,” Rhule said. “Anytime a player gets hurt it bothers me, whether it’s something like that or a guy pulls his hamstring. I just recognize how much work these guys put in and how important this time is for them. Everybody, whether it’s a guy like Keith I coached in college or a guy that just got here a week ago.”

“As a man, as a person I don’t like seeing anyone laying there in pain or hurting or just missing reps or battling through it. I can’t stand those things. But injuries do happen in football. But it’s important to me that when our players do get banged up . . . they know their value to me and us is not just what they do on the field. We care about who they are.”

Kirkwood was later released from the hospital, and has been diagnosed with a concussion

Kirkwood twice broke his clavicle last season and was limited to one catch for 13 yards in one regular season game. He played his first two seasons for the New Orleans Saints.

After the hit, Rhule spoke to several players about whether or not to continue practice, and while they were clearly shaken by what they saw, they pressed on.

“Yeah, he came to a few of us, asked what the mood was like, if we wanted to keep practicing,” quarterback Sam Darnold told panthers.com. “It was kind of a weird mood for sure, but I think the right decision was to give us a couple of minutes, we had a little break there, and move on and keep practicing.”

Ibe spent four seasons at Rice and two seasons at South Carolina and was trying to make the Panthers roster as an undrafted free agent. He signed with Carolina in April.

(WATCH: Carolina Panthers stay focused during 2nd day of training camp)

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

NFLYardbarker

Panthers Sign Former Saints Wide Receiver

The Carolina Panthers have announced that they have signed wide receiver Krishawn Hogan. Hogan signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has bounced around since then having spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2017-18), New Orleans Saints (2019), Tennessee Titans (2020), and another stint with the Cardinals last year after being let go by the Titans.
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin released by Giants following 'odd scene'

In 2014, it was “You can’t coach 6-5, 240.” Now, seven years later, you apparently can’t coach him at all. On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Giants confirmed the release of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. The official announcement was preceded that morning by what Dan Duggan of The Athletic described as an “odd scene,” as Benjamin stormed off the practice field following a conversation with general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Terrifying Moment At Panthers Practice Tuesday Morning

The Carolina Panthers had to pause their practice session on Tuesday because of a scary incident involving wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. He was injured during team drills because of a questionable hit to the head from safety J.T. Ibe. Kirkwood tried to make a leaping grab when Ibe hit him...
NFLPosted by
NESN

J.T. Ibe Explains Himself After Hit Got Panthers’ Keith Kirkwood Carted Off

J.T. Ibe was just trying to lay a clean hit, but now his former teammate is in the concussion protocol and Ibe is without a job. Tuesday marked the first day teams could hold padded practices, and it was a bit of a fiasco at Carolina Panthers training camp. Kirkwood attempted to make a catch in the middle of the field but dropped it as he was brought down by his ankles.
NFLRock Hill Herald

Panthers waive player whose shoulder-to-neck hit sent receiver to the hospital

The Carolina Panthers first practice in pads turned from a normal day on the field to a scary scene quickly. Panthers safety J.T. Ibe was waived Tuesday morning after delivering a shoulder-to-neck blow to wide receiver Keith Kirkwood that required him to be taken to the hospital. Kirkwood has movement...
NFLCBS Sports

Panthers' Keith Kirkwood released from hospital, concussed after scary hit by rookie J.T. Ibe, who was waived

The Carolina Panthers held their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday and that enhanced level of physicality may have been a step too far in one instance. According to those on the scene in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the session was stopped momentarily after safety J.T. Ibe leveled wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, who was eventually taken away in an ambulance.
NFLNBC Sports

Keith Kirkwood out of hospital, diagnosed with a concussion

Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was at the center of a scary scene at practice on Tuesday when stayed down after taking a hit to the head during a drill. Kirkwood was attended to on the field, strapped to a backboard and loaded into an ambulance for further evaluation at a nearby hospital. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule provided a positive update on his condition after practice, including the news that Kirkwood could move his legs, and another one came later in the day.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Panthers players who could be cut during 2021 training camp

Which Carolina Panthers players could be cut during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg ahead of the 2021 season?. The time for talk and speculation is almost over as the Carolina Panthers gear up for the most intense part of the 2021 season’s preparation period. Matt Rhule’s roster is hitting Wofford College for training camp on Tuesday for training camp, which will hopefully lay some solid foundations to build a successful campaign in his second year as head coach.
NFLallfans.co

6 Panthers players who need to impress when the pads go on at camp

Which Carolina Panthers players need to impress when the pads go on next week during training camp in 2021?. The first few days of training camp are always a bedding-in period of sorts. Coaches are still putting plenty on the players, but rules dictate that things need to build up gradually in the coming days as preparations for the 2021 season gather in earnest.

