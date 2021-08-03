Missouri task force seeks to better serve sexual assault survivors, will hold online public hearings
A state task force aimed at providing feedback to lawmakers about laws related to the rights of sexual assault survivors was formed late last year. While the task force comprised of state lawmakers, law enforcement and representatives of survivor advocacy organizations has been at work since January, efforts have stepped up since the end of the legislative session in May, said Jennifer Carter Dochler, public policy director for the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.www.auroraadvertiser.net
Comments / 0