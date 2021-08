The city of Yakima is following the lead of Spokane and giving its voters a say on a city charter amendment banning a local income tax. Not that there is any effort to bring a local income tax to Yakima, just as there was no such effort to impose such a tax in Spokane in 2019, when voters seemed to say not just yes, but, “Hell, yes!” to the chance to nip such a notion in the bud.