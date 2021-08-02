TxDOT temporarily halts removal of trees, but Oak Hill Parkway construction continues

The city of Hutto provided an update to its City Council about the sound study conducted at the Brushy Creek Amphitheater July 21. A short update given by Public Information Officer Stacy Schmitt showed that the music of a Jan. 11 Deadmau5 show, which shook homes as far as the edge of Pflugerville, reached sound levels exceeding 80 decibels (dBa) in the immediate area during the test. Residents who had complained in January were specifically contacted by the city to participate in the study, which reviewed the facility layout, topography of the area and local architecture.