TxDOT temporarily halts removal of trees, but Oak Hill Parkway construction continues
The Texas Department of Transportation has temporarily halted the removal of trees as a part of its Oak Hill Parkway construction in Southwest Austin. In a notice to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas court July 30, TxDOT said that it had “voluntarily and specifically instructed its contractor, Colorado River Constructors, to immediately stop work on tree and brush clearing along the entirety of the project limits until the preliminary injunction hearing and hearing on the merits is conducted on Sept. 2, 2021.”communityimpact.com
