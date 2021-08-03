Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

People on the Move

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President of Healthcare Solutions at Global Wealth Management. Global Wealth is thrilled to have Megan Reeves join the team. With an extensive background and education in the healthcare field, she is dedicated to helping others gain access to the health care that they need while also educating them on the complexities of Medicare. Megan hopes to develop and maintain relationships with existing and potential clients and advise and provide Medicare or Supplemental Insurance tailored to their needs.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Health Care#Wealth Management#Supplemental Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Healthbizjournals

Northwestern Mutual implements vaccine requirement for on-campus employees

Northwestern Mutual became the first major non-health care employer in metropolitan Milwaukee to institute a vaccine requirement for employees who plan to work in the company’s offices in downtown Milwaukee and in Franklin. The Milwaukee-based life insurer emailed employees Friday morning a notice stating that those who aren’t vaccinated by...
Healthpulse2.com

Consumer Medicare Navigation Platform Company Connie Health Raises $13 Million

Connie Health recently announced it raised $13 million in Series A funding. These are the details. Connie Health – a tech-enabled consumer Medicare navigation platform helping Americans make more informed health and financial choices – recently announced a $13 million Series A round and begins operations in its second state: Texas. The Series A funding round comes just 4 months after the company began serving the public in Arizona and was led by Khosla Ventures and Pitango Healthtech. The funding round follows the company’s $3 million seed round in January 2020 also, led by Khosla Ventures.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Cancerthejacksonpress.org

COVID-19 Survivors Have Broad, Longer-Term Immunity

People who have recovered from COVID-19 retain broad and effective longer-term immunity to the disease, according to a new study. Findings of the study, which is the most comprehensive of its kind so far, have implications for expanding understanding about human immune memory as well as future vaccine development for coronaviruses.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of A Fourth Check

While three different stimulus check packages have already hit the bank accounts, citizens are looking out for more. But, it hasn’t been ascertained yet if they would be receiving another stimulus package. The economy is in much better shape than it was previously- even though it hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic. Also, with the emergence of the new variant, there are setbacks that will come up. Nevertheless, we probably wouldn’t be seeing such a high rate of unemployment that was prevalent at the start of the pandemic.
Sciencefox13news.com

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Jabbed individuals drive the evolution of vax-resistant COVID variants, study says

Another thing so-called conspiracy theorists have been saying all along is that people who decline the experimental jab will be blamed for the proliferation of vax-resistant COVID virus variants … but new peer-reviewed data suggests that it’s the people who received the jab who could be contributing to these viral mutations.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

‘I’m Not Going to Wait Another 6 Months,’ said Americans who lie to get a third COVID shot.

‘I’m Not Going to Wait Another 6 Months,’ said Americans who lie to get a third COVID shot. A growing number of Americans are obtaining a third COVID-19 vaccine shot through unethical means. While several vaccine manufacturers predict that booster injections will be required soon, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to authorize any for use in the general population.
HealthHealthcare IT News

How patient portals can be improved with better tailored content

There has been an industry shift to digital and its power to help patients, prompting UPMC to continually enhance the digital experience, including through its MyUPMC Patient Portal and accompanying app. Pregnancy is a particular time when patients are interested in frequent health updates, and by incorporating a scalable digital...

Comments / 0

Community Policy