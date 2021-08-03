People on the Move
Vice President of Healthcare Solutions at Global Wealth Management. Global Wealth is thrilled to have Megan Reeves join the team. With an extensive background and education in the healthcare field, she is dedicated to helping others gain access to the health care that they need while also educating them on the complexities of Medicare. Megan hopes to develop and maintain relationships with existing and potential clients and advise and provide Medicare or Supplemental Insurance tailored to their needs.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0