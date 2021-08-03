Roberto Aguiar
Current Builders is pleased to announce that Roberto Aguiar has been promoted to Chief Estimator. Aguiar joined the award-winning general contracting firm in 2016 and quickly ascended to senior estimator, where he demonstrated his talent for evaluating bid documents, preparing RFIs and effectively communicating with both clients and construction teams. Aguiar is a forward-thinking estimator with 18 years of progressive experience in the construction industry.www.bizjournals.com
