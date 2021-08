Saudi Arabia has executed 40 people between January and July 2021, more than during the entire previous year, Amnesty International (AI) denounced this Tuesday. According to a report presented by the human rights organization, this increase is due to the end of the Saudi presidency of the G-20, which the Gulf monarchy ceded in December 2020 to Italy. The decrease in executions registered during 2020 was due to a “public relations operation” by the Saudi authorities, according to the AI ​​text.