Pharmaceuticals

The FDA needs to clear the air on vaccine approval

 5 days ago

As calls for the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve covid-19 vaccines grow louder, the agency itself has little to say. This is a mistake. The agency insists it is "working as quickly as possible" and has suggested that full approval may come for at least one vaccine by the end of summer. The public is left wondering: What's taking so long?

