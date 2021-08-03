OSU study looks into impact pipeline installation has on crop yields
Preliminary results of an Ohio State University study show that pipeline installation on farmland negatively impacts crop yields. Researchers with the Ohio State University Extension Agronomics Crops Team collected soil and yield samples from 24 farms in seven counties that were impacted by natural gas pipeline installation in the last few years. They sampled the right-of-way over the pipeline and an adjacent, undisturbed area of the same field. Pipeline easements are typically 50 feet wide.www.farmanddairy.com
