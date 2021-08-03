Top Minimal Decor Ideas for Your Home in 2021

You are now realizing that college orientation is less than two weeks away and you will settle for no less than the best dollar store dorm room ideas. Yes, there is a way to be creative and unique on a budget! Try to actually think of this as a way to distress about the new academic year to come. Some people may be braving the thunderstorm that is in-person classes while others are sticking to the new world they know, remotely learning from their computer. No matter which category you fall into, decorating your space to look and feel like you can change your entire mood.