Keith Urban & P!nk’s ‘One Too Many’ Marks Urban’s 43rd Top 10 Country Radio Hit

Two decades and 40-plus country radio hits later, and with his duet with P!nk for single “One Too Many,” Australian country star Keith Urban has scored his 43rd Top 10 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Urban was tied with Toby Keith in fifth place for most Top 10 Billboard Country Airplay chart hits. Urban’s 43rd top-ten smash now gives him sole ownership of that ranking behind George Strait with 61 Top 10 tracks, followed by Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw, with 58 each, and Alan Jackson has 51 top-ten country radio singles in his career.