Update August 5th, 4:07PM ET: Walmart is sold out of PS5 consoles for the moment. We’ll make sure to let you know when the next opportunity comes. If you haven’t been able to secure a PlayStation 5, you might be in luck. Walmart has opened orders for the PS5 (online only); this includes the $500 disc-based version of the console as well as the $400 digital disc-less version. Remember, it’s usually the first who gets the worm, but not always. If you miss out on the first wave at Walmart, the retailer usually releases more in 10-minute intervals, with the next being at 3:10PM, 3:20PM, and so forth until it runs out of stock.