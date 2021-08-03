Pharmaceutical industry must fix broken supply chain: Phlow
A leader from the company says to ensure medicines keep reaching the patients that need them, the industry must revamp outdated technologies and techniques. People both inside the pharmaceutical industry and outside share many common concerns about the state of the pharma supply chain. Interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, global unrest, severe weather catastrophes, and other events stand to disrupt the supply of essential ingredients and products; these challenges have pharma professionals, government leaders, and others looking for ways to shore up the supply chain and avoid interruptions.www.outsourcing-pharma.com
