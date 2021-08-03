Design Trends In and Out for 2021

The stairwell is often a dark space with little natural light. The color white by the way is often preferred because it is one of the brightest colors. However, at times the white seems a little too cold. And how about daring yellow in your stairwell and even better on the steps of the latter? As you can see in the images below, yellow can take different shapes and shades: bright yellow for tone, mustard yellow for a classic and elegant universe, yellow associated with blue for a touch of astonishment… What is certain is that by using yellow in your stairwell, you will give it a new, much warmer dimension.