Design Trends In and Out for 2021
The dramatic shift in design trends during the past 12 months resulted from Americans’ pandemic free time, including binging an HGTV show or two, says Realtor.com. Some of the design trends noted prior to the pandemic might be fading, so Realtor.com revisited them to see if they remain popular. The open floor plan seemed great until families were forced to work and school in the same room. Designers and clients have begun placing comfort and functionality at the forefront of home design, rather than trendiness. One designer says the pandemic spurred a strong need for multifunctional spaces and pieces of furniture, along with maintenance-free design.www.probuilder.com
