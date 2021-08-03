Cancel
Interior Design

Design Trends In and Out for 2021

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 3 days ago

The dramatic shift in design trends during the past 12 months resulted from Americans' pandemic free time, including binging an HGTV show or two, says Realtor.com. Some of the design trends noted prior to the pandemic might be fading, so Realtor.com revisited them to see if they remain popular. The open floor plan seemed great until families were forced to work and school in the same room. Designers and clients have begun placing comfort and functionality at the forefront of home design, rather than trendiness. One designer says the pandemic spurred a strong need for multifunctional spaces and pieces of furniture, along with maintenance-free design.

Home & Gardenhomecrux.com

ANNA Cabin with Sliding Walls Creates Adaptable Living Spaces

Dutch architectural designer Caspar Schols has developed ANNA, a small wood cabin with a desire to live closer to nature. Featuring sliding elements or shells, it is a flexible space that can be adapted to the occasion, mood or weather. The inhabitants can easily change the interior setup with movable layers.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Should You Install Vinyl Floor Over Tile?

When it is time to redo your floors, it can be difficult to decide how to go about it. Do you want to take up your old floor or lay down the flooring on top of it? Do you want tile floors? Hardwood? Or perhaps vinyl?. Vinyl floor is a...
Interior DesignMorganton News Herald

Decor on a dime: Ideas for your home, all under $100

What’s wonderful about interior design is that it doesn’t always have to be expensive to look expensive. Here are some design hacks, all under $100. Whether you are using mirrors horizontally to widen a space, vertically to add height or in a grid pattern to mimic windows, this is a great way to bounce light and color in a space.
Interior Designazbigmedia.com

New trends in living room sets

This has been a tough year with a lot of projects—interior design and otherwise—put on hold. As businesses reopen and movement begins to shift back from isolation toward socialization, many people are reconsidering how their interior spaces make them feel. Now, while trend predictions are less stable than in previous years, there are certain design elements that make sense that will be on the rise in the coming months.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

16 Unique Modern Planter Designs That Will Refresh Your Home

Decorating your home is a never-ending task, and it should never be something that is one and done. If you don’t keep changing things up in your home décor, it will get stale and become boring, but luckily you don’t need to change a lot to keep things fresh. One of the simplest ways you could refresh the décor of any room in your home or even in some of the outdoor areas is to change the planters that you use to display your favorite plants.
Interior Designenstarz.com

Lifestyle: Elements of Traditional Furniture and Home Decor

While the traditional style isn't as popular as it once was, this home decor style will never fade away completely. Some people simply feel more at home with older furniture and antiques. If you can't afford the real deal, you can get brand new furniture in traditional styles when you shop for furniture online. As we jump into what the traditional style is and what to look for, check availability on the official website 1StopBedrooms.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

From Decoration To Everyday Life

The stairwell is often a dark space with little natural light. The color white by the way is often preferred because it is one of the brightest colors. However, at times the white seems a little too cold. And how about daring yellow in your stairwell and even better on the steps of the latter? As you can see in the images below, yellow can take different shapes and shades: bright yellow for tone, mustard yellow for a classic and elegant universe, yellow associated with blue for a touch of astonishment… What is certain is that by using yellow in your stairwell, you will give it a new, much warmer dimension.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

JennAir Unveils Luxury Kitchen Design Trends- Remastering Developer Priorities for Modern Vertical Living

The urban vertical lifestyle is by no means losing its cache, having endured despite a pandemic. U.S. cities are reopening and developers and architects are still building and designing new luxury properties in gateway markets like Miami, Los Angeles and New York City. What has changed through the pandemic, however, is the definition of a luxuriant experience, especially in the home, according to new research released by JennAir and Wakefield Research that surveyed 500 interior design professionals across the United States with a concentrated focus in key markets.
Interior Designnewdecortrends.com

Interior design 2023 – Top trends, latest trends, stylish design methods

The processes of globalization, climate change, concern for the environment, an active dynamic life in society have a huge impact on interior design. All fashion trends in this area in 2023 are associated with the search for the perfect solution to create a harmonious comfortable space, in accordance with the realities of our day.
Florida Statebocamag.com

Florida Style & Design: Summertime Trends & Toys

The season of sun, fun and pool and patio living is here. Boynton Billiards’ South Beach Outdoor Pool Table does double- duty when you choose the dining package. The 7” balcony design comes with cushioned benches and a hard top, making the transition from game time to mealtime totally effortless. $13,995, available at the Boynton Beach and West Palm Beach showrooms; boyntonbilliards.com.

