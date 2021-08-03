Cancel
Labor Market Continues To See Worker Shortage

WBUR
 5 days ago

At a time where many businesses are putting up “Now Hiring” signs and offering incentives to reel in employees, workers are just not biting. So, if there are more jobs and demand is high, where are the workers?. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with NPR chief economics correspondent Scott...

www.wbur.org

ImmigrationArizona Capitol Times

Pathway to citizenship solves labor shortage

Given the realities of a labor market radically upended by the pandemic, Republicans in Congress have a historic opportunity to strengthen and expand our workforce while fostering economic growth when our nation needs it most. Free market conservatives, who believe our economy does best when employers and employees exchange work-for-wages, freely, without government interference, face two options. We can either work in a bipartisan manner to shape pending immigration bills like the bipartisan Durbin-Graham Dream Act, or foolishly risk having no voice at all when such legislation undergoes the reconciliation process at the hands of Democrats.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas economy continues to grow despite labor shortage, supply chain issues

The economic recovery in Texas is advancing broadly as business and hiring activity increases, despite the continued challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. The state economy grew at a strong pace in recent months as both the manufacturing and service sectors expanded, according to...
Avilla, INEvening Star

Labor shortage forces restaurants to alter operations

AVILLA — Not enough cooks in the kitchen means there’ll be no breakfast Monday morning at St. James Restaurant. The restaurant announced the change earlier this week. “We love that you love our breakfast. Unfortunately due to a kitchen staffing shortage we must shorten our hours which means we will no longer be open for breakfast starting Aug. 9. Our new opening time will be 11 a.m. ... Thank you for your loyalty and we hope to be fully operational ASAP.”
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Food supplier faces labor shortages

Sysco is a major food supplier for many Kansas restaurants. This week it called dozens of them, saying it can’t meet their needs right now. Rhonda Williams was expected to open her new restaurant, 750 Soul, on Friday, but a week before found out she won’t be getting any food from Sysco. Now, she’s scrambling for other options.
Labor Issuesrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Tackling the labor shortage by boosting employee efficiency

Right now, there's a perfect storm brewing in the foodservice industry. Despite thousands of new hires in July, restaurants and bars across the U.S. find themselves 1.2 million workers short of where they were in February 2020. Meanwhile, guests are surging back to in-house dining. With fewer employees around to...
AgricultureSantafe New Mexican.com

Backbreaking jobs on chile farms explain labor shortage

If I believed Republican state legislators, I’d think they had pinpointed something fresh and alarming. They’ve been buzzing about a shortage of workers to harvest New Mexico’s famous chile crop, as if that’s a recent development. The Republicans claim a bump in unemployment benefits is leaving growers without enough people...
Jobsprotocol.com

Tech has a labor shortage. Apprenticeships could be the answer.

Blame it on the pandemic or on the confluence of this year's other headline-rattling trends: Unfilled jobs in both small and big businesses are still a bleeding wound. Businesses need skilled, diverse workers. But where are people getting the skills? College enrollment is down, student debt is still staggeringly high and figuring out the value of "nondegree credentials" is a work in progress.
EconomyBranding Iron Online

The current labor shortage is more complex than just wage shortages

The United States is in the middle of a labor shortage that matches that of the 2007 financial crisis and the 2000 Tech Bust. It has become a semi-popular trend on social media for business owners to share pictures of “Help Wanted” signs in their windows stating they are low on workers because no one wants to work.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Relief funding for chile industry helping labor shortage

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced this week, plans to provide federal relief funds to raise wages for chile workers and help bridge the labor shortage for the industry. Senator Crystal Diamond (District 35-Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Luna, and Sierra), applauded the relief funding. As co-author...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Tree Trimming Companies Also Hit By Labor Shortage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A lot of people are doing whatever they can to protect their homes in what has been a historic fire season, but finding a company to do the work may be challenging. Tree trimming companies say they’re having a hard time filling out their crews of climbers. With the labor shortage and people not being able to learn fast enough, many end up getting their training on the job. “There is no factory, no institution that is making tree climbers. The only way to have a tree climber is to hire one that has already been trained or train them yourself,” said a tree trimmer from TreeMax tree service who spoke to CBS13. California is one of a handful of states where a contractor license is required to climb, cut down, or trim trees. However, workers say another issue compounding the labor shortage is that there are only a handful of places in California to get certified statewide.
JobsBarton Chronicle

Reasons for shortage of workers remain unclear

Newport’s Faith Lighthouse Assembly of God played host to a job fair on July 29, and about an hour into the event, 11 people looking for employment had circulated among the 23 tables set up by would-be employers. This scene appears representative of the labor market at large. Businesses across...
Economyfoodservicedirector.com

Automation providing relief during labor shortage

The economic downturn accompanying COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the availability of workers—particularly in the foodservice industry. Caused by a number of factors, the labor shortage has become widespread across numerous industries. According to the National Restaurant Association’s summary of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics published in May 2021, employment at eating and drinking businesses was down by about 12%, representing 1.5 million fewer jobs than pre-pandemic levels.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Travel Demand Adds Pressure To Hotel Labor Shortage

The increase in demand for hotel rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a double-edged sword for the U.S. hotel industry. While more demand means increased revenue for hotels, the demand in many cases is too much for hotels to handle amid a labor shortage crisis. Higher demand has allowed hotels to raise rates, but higher rates also raise guest expectations, which can be difficult to meet with smaller staffs.
Constructionthecentersquare.com

Construction labor shortage felt at each stage of projects

(The Center Square) – Construction companies lost workers during the pandemic, Kansas included, and are still facing a shortage of labor in this stage of recovery. In part, the shortage, Mike Gibson, executive vice president of Associated General Contractors of Kansas (AGC), told The Center Square, is the shift of focus from vocational programs to traditional college.
Commerce, GAmainstreetnews.com

Labor shortage drives proposed trash hike

An ongoing labor shortage has hit a number of area industries including one you might not think of: Waste disposal. That shortage is largely to blame for a proposed hike in Commerce garbage pickup fees. Waste Pro, the town’s sanitation service contractor, recently asked the city to consider a $7.63...

