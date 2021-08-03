June Annual Price Increases Reach 42-Year High

For the first time in five months, home prices failed to set a new record—and that’s good news for buyers. The median price of an existing single-family home ticked down 0.2% in the four-week period ending Aug. 1, compared to the four weeks ending July 25, according to a report Friday from Redfin. While that’s an 18% increase from the same time in 2020, it was the first time prices did not climb to a record high since early March.