Real Estate

June Annual Price Increases Reach 42-Year High

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoreLogic’s most recent Home Price Index and Forecast for June shows the housing market remains strong, experiencing a price increase of 17.2% compared to June 2020. Supply and demand, along with building material costs, have pushed home prices up to the highest annual rate since 1979. Calculated Risk says though affordability challenges worsen with rising prices, low mortgage rates and an improving labor market help many prospective buyers. CoreLogic predicts home price gains to slow as inventory increases and demand softens.

Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

Michigan Home Prices Highest Since 2003

I have been on the home search for about 4 months. It's rough out there. I realize there has been a pandemic affecting availability and prices but I keep thinking that even with that influence, the prices seem extra high. According to real estate data company Realcomp, in June, Michigan...
Real Estatethebalance.com

Home Price Decrease Shows Market Moving Toward Normal

In a sign that the hot housing market may be transitioning to something resembling normal, the median home sale price in early August fell short of setting a new record—the first time that’s happened since March, according to a new report. The median sale price was $362,750 in the four-week...
Real Estaterealtor.com

🔴 Video: Weekly Economic and Housing Market Update

To keep up with the rapid changes COVID-19 is causing in the economy and housing market, the realtor.com® economics team provides a weekly blog and video update on the relevant real estate and economic information you need to know to navigate the housing market in these challenging times. This week,...
BusinessPosted by
Ladders

Mortgage outlook: In the August heat, rates may go for a dip

Mortgage rates won’t change much in August, but they’re more likely to edge down than to go up. I wouldn’t be surprised if the average rate on the 30-year fixed dips to 2.75% annual percentage rate at some point in August. The monthly average should end up somewhere between 2.8% and 2.9%.
Myrtle Beach, SCthemreport.com

5-Month Streak Ends: Home Prices Hold Steady

For the first time since early March, the median home sales price missed hitting a month-over-month record high, remaining relatively flat from June through July yet still significantly elevated since last year during the same period, according to Redfin's latest Housing Market Update. “Although homes are much pricier than they...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

U.S. Price Growth Ticks Down for the First Time Since March

For the first time in five months, home prices failed to set a new record—and that’s good news for buyers. The median price of an existing single-family home ticked down 0.2% in the four-week period ending Aug. 1, compared to the four weeks ending July 25, according to a report Friday from Redfin. While that’s an 18% increase from the same time in 2020, it was the first time prices did not climb to a record high since early March.
Real Estatebostonagentmagazine.com

Housing affordability hits 10-year low

Housing affordability plunged to its lowest level in almost 10 years in the second quarter, as building-materials costs, high demand and low inventory contributed to the largest quarterly increase in the national median home price on record. Just 56.6% of homes sold during the quarter were affordable to families earning...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Nonbank mortgage jobs tick up after a lull

Payrolls at non-depository housing finance companies inched up in June after a slight dip the previous month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest job estimates. The number of mortgage bankers and brokers employed by nonbanks rose to 389,400 from a downwardly revised 385,100 in May and is up...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Tight Supply, High Demand Keep Home Prices Out Of Reach: Report

HouseCanary's Latest Study Shows Single-Family Home Prices Up 21.3% YOY. Report says nationwide supply shortage continues to drive prices higher. The number of affordable homes listed below $200K continues to fall. The tight supply of single-family homes on the market nationwide continued to drive prices higher, putting homeownership out of...
EconomyKXAN

First half of 2021 reaches 10-year high in insurance losses

As insurance costs come in from natural disasters all over the world, insurance broker Aon has tallied up the numbers for the first half of 2021, and it’s rather grim. By definition, a natural disaster is an event which is caused by naturally occurring phenomena which results in catastrophe. Man-made disasters encompass events such as earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.
Economyaba.com

Factory Orders Increase in June

New orders for manufactured goods in June, up thirteen of the last fourteen months, increased $7.4 billion or 1.5% to $506.0 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 2.3% May increase. Shipments led the increase 1.6% to $499.0 billion. New orders for manufactured durable goods in June,...
Marketsdesign-reuse.com

Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 29.2% Year-to-Year in June; Q2 Sales Up 8.3% Over Q1

WASHINGTON — Aug. 2, 2021 — The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $44.5 billion in June 2021, an increase of 29.2% from the June 2020 total of $34.5 billion. Sales in June were 2.1% more than the May 2021 total of $43.6 billion. Sales during the second quarter of 2021 were $133.6 billion, an increase of 29.2% over the second quarter of 2020 and 8.3% more than the first quarter of 2021. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

