June Annual Price Increases Reach 42-Year High
CoreLogic’s most recent Home Price Index and Forecast for June shows the housing market remains strong, experiencing a price increase of 17.2% compared to June 2020. Supply and demand, along with building material costs, have pushed home prices up to the highest annual rate since 1979. Calculated Risk says though affordability challenges worsen with rising prices, low mortgage rates and an improving labor market help many prospective buyers. CoreLogic predicts home price gains to slow as inventory increases and demand softens.www.probuilder.com
