Sublime Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Iconic Self-Titled Album
25 years ago on July 30th, Sublime’s self-titled album was released after the untimely passing of lead singer Bradley Nowell, spawning timeless hits like “What I Got,” “Santeria,” and “Wrong Way.” The iconic album continues to connect with fans and live on a quarter-century after its initial release, as the music endures and new generations discover Sublime. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, the band’s management Surfdog/DKM in conjunction with UMe have arranged a number of special releases and events, plus new merch with Live Nation and other partners to commemorate the milestone.1063radiolafayette.com
