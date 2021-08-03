Washington State and Federal Rental Protection Bureaucracy Scrutinized as Evictions Loom
Washington will be one of the last states in the country to see evictions for nonpayment. When it does, its housing resources will be under an unprecedented stress test. With the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium over the weekend, states have been left on their own to enforce housing measures most passed in 2020 due to job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Comments / 0