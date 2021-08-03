Senate Reinstates Water and Sewer Exemption in Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

The National Association of Home Builders sought to restore an exemption for water and sewer contributions in aid of construction in the Senate bipartisan infrastructure bill. Congress eliminated this exemption as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2018, making contributions to water and sewer infrastructure taxable if the utility is privately owned and for profit. If a builder constructs new infrastructure to support new housing in the areas with corporate, for-profit water utilities, the federal government taxes the infrastructure.