Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Reinstates Water and Sewer Exemption in Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of Home Builders sought to restore an exemption for water and sewer contributions in aid of construction in the Senate bipartisan infrastructure bill. Congress eliminated this exemption as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2018, making contributions to water and sewer infrastructure taxable if the utility is privately owned and for profit. If a builder constructs new infrastructure to support new housing in the areas with corporate, for-profit water utilities, the federal government taxes the infrastructure.

www.probuilder.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Water Utilities#Nahb#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

New hurdle slows $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Senate action on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill has slowed to a crawl as lawmakers haggle over more than 250 proposed amendments to the legislation. In several instances, senators are holding their colleagues’ amendments hostage by objecting to voting on them unless their own priorities are also guaranteed a vote.
Congress & CourtsFudzilla

US infrastructure bill allows government to collect data

Building better roads apparently raises privacy concerns. Hidden in the small print of the Senate's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is a national test programme that would allow the government to collect drivers' data to charge them per-mile travel fees. The new revenue would help finance the Highway Trust Fund,...
Presidential ElectionFOXBusiness

Senate votes against GOP resolution requiring analysis on how all spending, tax bills will impact inflation

Senate Republicans on Wednesday evening hoped to pass a resolution requiring all spending and tax. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced the rule change — which was first presented to the House in May by Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee — on July 28 as a resolution to President Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package amid concerns of rising inflation.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate panel advances first three spending bills

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday advanced its first spending bills for fiscal 2022 as senators prepare for their fall recess and the deadline to avert a government shutdown quickly approaches. The panel passed appropriations bills to fund the departments of Energy, Agriculture and Veteran Affairs (VA) among other agencies,...
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Senate committee unveils $53.6B Energy-Water spending bill

The Senate Appropriations Committee released and approved a $53.6 billion fiscal 2022 Energy-Water spending bill that would make significant investments in renewable energy and water infrastructure improvements. Passing on a 25-5 vote, the legislation is the first spending bill to advance in the Senate this fiscal cycle. But headwinds from...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

GOP senators move to prevent Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill from benefiting China

A cadre of Republican senators is pushing amendments to the White House’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to prevent U.S. tax dollars from benefiting China. The effort comes as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York is pressing to hold a final vote on the infrastructure package this week. The frantic pace comes even as lawmakers have had little time to review the 2,702-page bill, which was released late Sunday.
Congress & Courtsindianapublicradio.org

CBO: Infrastructure Bill Could Add $256 Billion To Federal Deficit

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) says while he supports certain investments in the federal infrastructure bill, he doesn’t believe the federal government has the money to cover the $1.2 trillion tab. Braun’s Hoosier colleague in the Senate, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), was one of 17 Republicans that initially supported the...
Congress & Courtschaindrugreview.com

PCMA: Senator Braun’s proposed infrastructure amendment hurts seniors, increases taxpayer costs

WASHINGTON — Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) president and CEO JC Scott issued the following statement on the proposed amendment by Senator Mike Braun (R, Ind.) in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF) legislation:. “The Senate’s inclusion of a provision to delay the Medicare rebate rule in the infrastructure legislation is...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
Congress & Courtsthecentersquare.com

Kennedy’s $1.1B hurricane relief amendment fails in U.S. Senate

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s latest attempt to secure disaster relief money for southwest Louisiana was denied after a $1.1 billion funding request was voted down in the U.S. Senate. The event marked the eighth time Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, tried and failed to deliver disaster aid...
Congress & CourtsAgriculture Online

McConnell may sidetrack USDA, other federal funding bills in Senate dispute

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved a mammoth USDA-FDA funding bill on Wednesday that includes $7 billion in disaster funds for crop and livestock losses in 2020 and this year. Almost immediately after the 25-5 vote, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell threatened to sidetrack the USDA and other appropriations bills in a budget dispute with Democrats, who control the Senate.
Congress & Courtsalreporter.com

Shelby encourages bipartisan work as spending measures advance

Senator Richard Shelby, R-Alabama., vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, highlighted the committee’s work to advance three Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) bills for the subcommittees on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies; Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; and Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies during the first full committee markup for the FY22 appropriations process.
Congress & Courtsagfax.com

Disaster Aid Added to USDA Funding Bill – DTN

The Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee on Monday approved a $25.85 billion fiscal year 2022 bill for the Agriculture Department and related agencies, including $7 billion in disaster aid. The subcommittee passed the bill by voice in a 15-minute markup session late Monday. The full Senate Appropriations Committee will take up...
Congress & Courtsblandinonbroadband.org

Senators Klobuchar and Smith and Rep Hagedorn note support for broadband in infrastructure bill

MinnPost looked at what Minnesota’s delegation loves and hates about the Senate’s big infrastructure deal. Three of them were noted for their support of broadband…. Klobuchar, a staunch advocate for broadband expansion, said the bill includes funding based on her legislation with Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina to expand rural and tribal broadband and help low-income families get broadband access. The infrastructure package also included provisions from some of Klobuchar’s bills to combat distracted driving, help nonprofits and places of worship save money on energy efficient upgrades, support the Department of Transportation in its work to cut down on human trafficking and involve veterans in the DOT’s modernization of the transportation workforce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy