Today's D Brief: US reaches 70% vaxxed adults; US strikes Taliban fighters; Helmand, falling; Eating disorders and the military; And a bit more.

By Ben Watson
Defense One
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s major domestic COVID milestone: The United States has finally vaccinated 70 percent of its adults with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that includes 90 percent of its most vulnerable population: its seniors, White House officials announced Monday afternoon. Positively trending: In just the past week,...

