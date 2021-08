After more than a year of canceled meetings, conferences, and tradeshows—as well as closed workspaces—business travel will accelerate in the second half of 2021 but will remain well below pre-pandemic levels. The reopening and return to office-based work will be a primary trigger to reinitiate corporate travel, though executives are cautious of the impact that continued uncertainty around the pandemic will have on both returns. Just a third of companies expect to reach or surpass 50 percent of 2019 travel spend levels by the end of 2021. Although business leaders expect steady increases, corporate travel is unlikely to make a full recovery within the next year. Just over half (54 percent) of survey respondents expect their companies to reach 2019 levels by Q4 2022.