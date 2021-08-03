Cancel
Financial Reports

Eli Lilly posts slightly weaker than expected Q2 profits

By Alexander Bueso
 3 days ago

US drugmaker Eli Lilly posted slightly weaker-than-expected second quarter results for its second quarter, despite a big jump in sales. Revenues for the three months ending in June roe by 23% from the comparable year earlier period with volumes up by 22%. Excluding Covid-related stocking patterns, revenues from Covid-19 antibodies...

Eli Lilly
Financial Reports
Economy
Diabetes
Markets
Coronavirus
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

TreeHouse Foods (THS) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Stock Down

THS - Free Report) shares tumbled 7.8% on Aug 5, as the company lowered its 2021 guidance on posting soft second-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, both top and bottom lines declined year over year and the former fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management’s trimmed guidance was a result of the revenue shortfall in the second quarter as well as increased cost inflation among other factors.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Hikma lifts FY generics guidance as first-half profits, revenue jump

Hikma Pharmaceuticals upgraded full-year guidance for its generics arm and reported a rise in first-half profit and revenue as it hailed a strong performance in both the generics and branded segments, and resilience in the injectables business. 4,104.66. 16:21 06/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,088.94. 16:30 06/08/21. n/a. n/a. 2,455.00p. 16:20 06/08/21.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Ixico confident as full-year revenue, earnings decline

Data analytics company Ixico updated the market on its trading on Friday, confirming that despite a “challenging” business environment, it expected to deliver £8.7m in revenues for the 2021 financial year. 1,261.63. 16:30 06/08/21. n/a. n/a. 17,422.95. 16:21 06/08/21. -1.62%. -286.62. The AIM-traded firm said that would result in EBITDA...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Posts Narrower-than-Expected Q2 Loss

NCLH - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. Following the results, the company’s shares are up 1.2% in pre-market trading session. Meanwhile, the company announced phased relaunch plans for all 28 ships. The company stated that the process...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Lear Q2 Earnings Misses Estimates; Cuts FY21 Outlook

Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 95% year-on-year, to $4.76 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $4.91 billion. Sales were up 83%, excluding the impact of foreign exchange, commodities, and acquisitions. Global vehicle production increased 51% Y/Y, with North America rising 132%, Europe gaining 93%, and...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Beacon (BECN) Q3 Earnings, Sales Top, Up Y/Y on Solid Demand

BECN - Free Report) shares inched up 0.6% in the after-hours trading session on Aug 5, after reporting impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis. The solid quarterly results were mainly backed by record net sales, gross margin expansion and operational improvement.
ShareCast

First-half profits rise at expanding Spirent

The FTSE 250 company said that growth was driven by continued strong demand for its lab and live assurance solutions, and its 5G device test solutions. It reported “strong growth” in its order book for the six month period ended 30 June, as its book-to-bill was 103, while visibility also improved into future years as more multi-year contracts were secured.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Merck KGaA raises outlook after forecast-beating Q2 profit

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) raised its outlook after posting forecast-beating second quarter profits on Thursday, boosted by demand for its lab gear and supplies from pharma companies making treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 46.7% to...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Regeneron Beats Street Estimates Big In Q2 As COVID-19 Antibody Boosts Topline, Cuts FY21 R&D Spend Outlook

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) earned $25.80 per share for the second quarter, beating the $17.69 estimate. It clocked revenue of $5.1 billion, surpassing the analysts' consensus of $3.89 billion and higher than $1.95 billion a year ago, primarily attributable to sales from COVID-19 treatment, REGEN-COV. Excluding REGEN-COV sales of...
StocksShareCast

Canaccord downgrades Team17 to 'hold' as stock approaches target price

Canaccord said Team17's interim trading update earlier in the week stated that the group had traded in line with management's expectations during the first half of 2021 and entered the second in "great shape". As a result, Canaccord made no changes to its full-year estimates for adjusted underlying earnings and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsbeckershospitalreview.com

Cigna posts $1.5B profit in Q2

Cigna reported its second-quarter earnings Aug. 5. Cigna saw a $1.5 billion profit in the three months ended June 30, a slight dip from the $1.8 billion profit it reported in 2020. The company saw total revenues of $43.1 billion in its second quarter, an increase from the $39.2 billion...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

NVO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 85 cents per American Depositary Receipt (ADR), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents. The company reported earnings of 67 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $5.3 billion increased 10% at Danish kroner and 17% at constant exchange rate...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Revenue falls, losses widen for Versarien

Advanced engineering materials company Versarien reported group revenues of £6.6m in its preliminary results on Thursday, down from £8.3m year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm said it made an adjusted EBITDA loss of £1.8m in the year ended 31 March, widening slightly from £1.6m in the prior year. Its reported loss before...
Financial Reportsmediapost.com

Beating Expectations, WPP Posts Q2 Growth Of 19%

WPP returned to 2019 revenue levels in the second quarter, a year ahead of its plan, the company reported today. The results were another strong signal that Adland is well on the road to recovery from the pandemic-induced revenue shortfalls experienced in 2020 and the early months of 2021. Most...

