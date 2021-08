PITTSBURGH — The region’s construction industry showed strong signs of getting back to business in June, according to a new report. To be sure, the new monthly release by Dodge Data & Analytics of the region’s construction activity for June needs to be considered through the distorting comparisons of a 2020 when so much business activity was shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In June 2020, construction was allowed in the state after having been halted (with certain exceptions) along with so many other industries in March as the pandemic took hold.