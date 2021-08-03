Inside Christian Dior’s Château De La Colle Noire - The By Invitation Only Gem In Provence, France
Maison Christian Dior has completed a loving and respectful restoration of founder Christian Dior’s former residence – the Château de La Colle Noire and I have been fortunate to experience it during my recent visit to the South of France. Located in Provence and just north of Nice at Montauroux in Grasse, the château sits in an area where fragrance is in the air and beauty lies all around. The home of Monsieur Dior from 1951 until his untimely passing in 1957, this place still pulses with vitality and inspiration, and stands not as a cold memorial but instead as a celebration of an influential life lived well but ended far too soon. Enveloped in greenery and warmed by what seems to be the special energy of the sun in the South of France, here is somewhere where every detail is just right and the atmosphere created is so special.www.forbes.com
