Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Inside Christian Dior’s Château De La Colle Noire - The By Invitation Only Gem In Provence, France

By Nel-Olivia Waga
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maison Christian Dior has completed a loving and respectful restoration of founder Christian Dior’s former residence – the Château de La Colle Noire and I have been fortunate to experience it during my recent visit to the South of France. Located in Provence and just north of Nice at Montauroux in Grasse, the château sits in an area where fragrance is in the air and beauty lies all around. The home of Monsieur Dior from 1951 until his untimely passing in 1957, this place still pulses with vitality and inspiration, and stands not as a cold memorial but instead as a celebration of an influential life lived well but ended far too soon. Enveloped in greenery and warmed by what seems to be the special energy of the sun in the South of France, here is somewhere where every detail is just right and the atmosphere created is so special.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

258K+
Followers
63K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Napoleon Iii
Person
Christian Dior
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Provence#Ch Teau De La Colle Noire#Maison Christian Dior#The Objets D Art#Interior#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Egypt
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Mental_Floss

10 Facts About Louis Vuitton—the Man Behind the Brand

The name Louis Vuitton is synonymous with luxury. For more than a century, the French fashion house has sold extremely expensive luggage emblazoned with its iconic interlocking LV logo. Louis Vuitton products, which have always fallen under the “if you have to ask the price, you probably can’t afford it” umbrella, have been extensively counterfeited and presented as symbols of wealthy snobbery.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
ARTnews

Valentino Chooses Venice for Couture Collaboration with Artists

Venice has been a much quieter place since the global pandemic began, but the city has begun a new chapter as the preferred place for fashion houses to hold their cycle of runway shows. Saint Laurent debuted its new menswear collection last week and was quickly followed by Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2021 couture collection presented in a dramatic setting in the city’s historic Arsenale.
Designers & Collectionsluxurylaunches.com

Dior’s new high jewelry collection pays homage to Christian Dior’s favorite flower. (Its the rose)

Trust Victoire de Castellane, director of Dior jewelry, to make the world a more vivid place one creation at a time. She injected a rainbow of colors in our vaults with the ‘Tie & DIOR’ collection. She also brought the decadence and splendor of Versailles through their new Haute Joaillerie collection “Pièces Secrètes.” This time it’s Christian Dior’s favorite flower, the rose in all its glistening glory! As the rose again becomes a focal point in the new high jewelry collection Dior Rose, it focuses on the flower as an inspiration. Combined with their love of vivid color and bold design, the collection rethinks the traditional aesthetic and redefines high jewelry.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Dior’s new high jewellery collection is coming up roses

Victoire de Castellane, artistic director of Dior Joaillerie, frequently draws inspiration from the history of the maison for her joyful high jewellery. Christian Dior’s favourite flower, the rose, is a recurring motif; referencing his childhood rose garden in Granville, Normandy, de Castellane has in the past tended to both its sentimental and romantic associations. Now, a decade after her fragrant Le Bal des Roses collection, the rose again becomes a focal point in new high jewellery collection Dior Rose.
Designers & CollectionsForbes

Celebrating Louis Vuitton’s 200th Birthday

Pack your bags: In honor of Louis Vuitton’s 200th birthday, here’s a look back at the luxury label’s history. Born to a working-class family in eastern France, Louis Vuitton leaves home at 16 to make a new life for himself in Paris—a 292-mile walk away. After apprenticing under a renowned...
Beauty & FashionElle

The Oscar de la Renta and Clé de Peau Beauté Collab Is Here—And It's Only On Amazon

After seeing Taylor Swift's grand return to the Grammys this past March in that stunning mini flower dress by Oscar de la Renta, I've been chasing that high ever since. Was it the intricate design, the matching mask, or that she and ex-beau Harry Styles were spotted chatting that got me all worked up? I'll never know! What I do know is that now you and I can get our own slice of her red carpet floral heaven thanks to Oscar de la Renta's latest collaboration.
Designers & CollectionsMOJEH

This Christian Dior Exhibition Is Making Its Regional Debut

Don’t miss the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition in Doha, Qatar later this year. For the first time in the Middle East, the House of Dior is paying tribute to its heritage with an exhibition titled Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams. The retrospective arrives in Doha, Qatar in November, in partnership with Qatar Museums. Following its success at a number of museums worldwide – including Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs – the exhibition will take place at Doha’s design and innovation hub M7 until March 2022. Not only will the exhibition be appearing in the region for the very first time, but it has been adapted specifically for Qatar, with a selection of pieces making their public debut.
LifestylePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Where to Stay in Saint-Tropez

“You were never told that Saint-Tropez is paradise?” Karl Lagerfeld once asked the French musician Jean-Roch. The two were standing in the clouds in a bemusing music video also featuring Snoop Dogg, and the question was rhetorical because, well, everyone knows it is. Since Brigitte Bardot put Saint-Tropez on the map with her explosive film And God Created Women, the French Riviera town has been fuel for wanderlust fantasies, a place where one day, you can sip rosé surrounded by fabulous people while being fabulous yourself. It’s so iconic that Dior named a signature tote “The Riviera,” Slim Aarons turned his signature lens on its boucheries and its beaches, and everyone from Grace Kelly to Audrey Hepburn holidayed on yachts anchored in the Bay of Pampelonne.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Kathy Hilton on the Heels Paris Would Never Wear, the Bag Nicky Hilton Steals and More From Her Closet Tour

Paris and Nicky Hilton have long been style icons of the pop culture lexicon, ever since David LaChappelle captured their Barbie party girl aesthetic of pink, glitter, crystals, daring frills and over-the-top heels that would come to define the fashion of the early aughts. But a look inside Kathy Hilton’s Bel Air closet for FN’s August cover story and photo shoot reveals that the sisters’ style rules, fashion influence — and evolution since that heady era — has come through the guidance of their mother. While other Hollywood closets are organized to a clinical degree, meticulously color-coordinated and set designed with photo...
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

What’s your new airport style tribe?

Seven countries have now been added to the travel green list, bringing the grand total to 36 destinations which Brits can travel to this summer. While I can bet your holiday wardrobe has been planned and raring to go all lockdown long, it’s likely you haven’t given much thought to your travelling looks, beyond a face mask.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Balenciaga babes: celebrities rocking the luxury brand’s sporty side

Balenciaga is one of the most popular luxury brands and celebrities are always rocking the logo. Founded by Spanish couturier Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917 in San Sebastián, Spain he ﻿moved to Paris when the Spanish Civil War forced him to close his stores. Cristobal was referred to as “the master of us all” by Christian Dior as he transformed the feminine silhouette, broadening the shoulders and removing the waist in 1951. Over the next 10 years he would contribute several looks to the postwar era, and in 1959 he was producing high-waisted dresses and coats cut like kimonos. His contribution to the waist is “what is considered to be his most important contribution to the world of fashion: a new silhouette for women,” per Timeline of Art History. Balenciaga closed in 1972, reopened under new ownership in 1986, and is now owned by the luxury group Kering. Since then the brand still has designs reminiscent of its history but has moved into other territories like chic sporty looks. The sporty designs have been a favorite for celebrities. Take a look at celebs like Hailey Bieber, Georgina Rodriguez, and Anuel AA, rocking the sporty looks.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

How This Cult Italian Leather Goods Brand Champions Sustainability With Old-School Craftsmanship

The past decade has seen something of a renaissance in Italian fashion, as houses like Gucci and Versace have rebooted and reasserted il bel paese’s dominance on the international stage. But, successful as Milan’s new wave is, its buzziest brands are about as Italian as Chef Boyardee. That is to say: they have very little to do with the characteristics that first gave “Made in Italy” its best-in-class cachet. Florentine leather specialist Il Bisonte may not be trending on TikTok but, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, it is one of the few brands championing Italian craftsmanship for a new...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Inside British Vogue’s Vogue 25 Celebration At AP House, In Partnership With Audemars Piguet

September always marks a fresh start for fashion, but British Vogue’s September 2021 issue is also a celebration of renewal across the board. “After so much loss and prolonged anxiety, and with many communities – including fashion’s – working hard to rebuild for what comes next, it felt necessary to do what Vogue has always done: to define the moment, and to cast our eye ahead, training our spotlight on the fashion, ideas and people who will be shaping our shared new beginning,” writes Edward Enninful in his editor’s letter.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Cardi B’s Birkin Collection Belongs In The Louvre

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the OED has yet to identify a collective noun for Birkin bags, might I suggest “a Cardi B”? While the WAP evangelist...
Designers & Collectionsalbuquerqueexpress.com

8 Russian designer brands worn by Hollywood

Lady Gaga, Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande are just some of the fans of these Russian designers. In 2014, aspiring designer Olesya Shipovskaya, having divorced her husband, was wondering how to feed her daughter. She set up an Instagram account through which she started selling fitted suits with skirts, dresses with flounces, beaded brooches and veiled hats.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Prada’s Raffia Tote Is This Year’s Loewe Basket Bag

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. File Prada’s raffia tote bag under: cult Insta accessories you need immediately. No doubt you’ve seen the soft summer holdall by the pool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy