Inside Christian Dior’s Château De La Colle Noire - The By Invitation Only Gem In Provence, France

Balenciaga is one of the most popular luxury brands and celebrities are always rocking the logo. Founded by Spanish couturier Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917 in San Sebastián, Spain he ﻿moved to Paris when the Spanish Civil War forced him to close his stores. Cristobal was referred to as “the master of us all” by Christian Dior as he transformed the feminine silhouette, broadening the shoulders and removing the waist in 1951. Over the next 10 years he would contribute several looks to the postwar era, and in 1959 he was producing high-waisted dresses and coats cut like kimonos. His contribution to the waist is “what is considered to be his most important contribution to the world of fashion: a new silhouette for women,” per Timeline of Art History. Balenciaga closed in 1972, reopened under new ownership in 1986, and is now owned by the luxury group Kering. Since then the brand still has designs reminiscent of its history but has moved into other territories like chic sporty looks. The sporty designs have been a favorite for celebrities. Take a look at celebs like Hailey Bieber, Georgina Rodriguez, and Anuel AA, rocking the sporty looks.