Mental Health

Is Social Media Harming The Neurodiversity Community?

By Nancy Doyle
The subject of social media and dopamine has been on my mind for some time now. As an ADHD-er who is biologically dopamine deficient I know on a personal level how susceptible I am to the power of likes, clicks and shares and have been working to ensure that I maintain healthy boundaries. The luxury to be able to abandon social media entirely however is a modern privilege because for most of us it is part of either our working life, or the best way to stay in the loop with far away friends and family. For the disabled community it is also a life-line, giving access to social groups and activities that might otherwise be off limits.

