Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PepsiCo to Sell Tropicana, Other Juice Brands for $3.3 Billion

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc unveiled a $3.3 billion sale of its Tropicana and other juice brands in North America to French private equity firm PAI Partners on Tuesday, as it looks to simplify its product range and move away from high-sugar drinks. The company, which bought the orange juice maker in...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsico Inc#Nestle Sa#Naked Juice#Other Juice Brands#Reuters#Pepsico Inc#Tropicana#French#Pai Partners#The Orange Juice Maker#Coca Cola Co#Coca Cola Energy#Zico#Rabobank Food#Beverage#Nestle Sa#Centerview Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

PepsiCo Sells Majority Stake In Juice Brands To Private Equity Firm For $3.3B: What You Need To Know

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is selling the majority stake in its juice brands, including Tropicana and Naked, to the French private equity firm PAI Partners for $3.3 billion. What Happened: The Purchase, New York-headquartered beverage and snacks company will retain a 39% non-controlling in the brands, which will operate under a newly formed joint venture between PepsiCo and PAI Partners.
Food & Drinksmintel.com

PepsiCo bets on the decline of juice

Caleb Bryant is Associate Director, Food & Drink at Mintel, specializing in changing consumer attitudes, industry news and beverage trends. Over the last decade, the juice, juice drink, and smoothie category has suffered from an ongoing identity crisis of sorts, as factors like sugar and artificial ingredient content came to overshadow the nutritional value of these products. According to Mintel US research on juice, of consumers who report drinking juice less often, half say they are drinking less juice because they are reducing their sugar intake. The total US juice market declined 3.6% 2015-19. The ready-to-drink (RTD) smoothie market, a market dominated by Naked, has experienced significant YOY sales losses with the total market falling under $1 bn since 2016. RTD smoothies, once viewed as a better-for-you alternative to sodas, has largely become eschewed by health-conscious consumers due to smoothies’ high sugar content.
BusinessTelegraph

Pepsi puts the squeeze on Tropicana

Drinks giant Pepsi is selling juice brand Tropicana in a $3.3bn (£2.4bn) deal as health-conscious consumers ditch sugary drinks in favour of lower-calorie options. PepsiCo will offload its juice brands, which also includes Naked smoothies, to French private equity firm PAI Partners but retain a 39pc stake through a joint venture.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

J & J Snack Foods Corp. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.633 per share of its common stock payable on October 11th, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 20th.
Food & DrinksCNN

Coke is giving one of its most popular drinks a makeover

New York (CNN Business) — If you're a big fan of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, you may want to brace yourself: The recipe for your beloved drink is changing. Coca-Cola said Tuesday that it is tweaking the beverage in an effort to make the drink taste more like regular Coke. The product's can will also look different — all red, rather than red and black.
Posted by
Mashed

Was Coca-Cola Really Considered Medicine?

There are few things more all-American than sipping on a tall, cool Coca-Cola. The iconic soda pop brand has been gracing refrigerators and grocery store shelves for 135 years and has hardly faltered in popularity. Arguably one of the most successful and famous brands of all time, Coca-Cola is well-loved all over the world by consumers of every socioeconomic status and generation. The sweet, brown, effervescent beverage achieved legendary status early on, winning the hearts of millions, appearing in all types of marketing media, and even causing some controversies here and there.
Economywhtc.com

Kraft Heinz beats sales estimates on strong demand for snacks, packaged meals

(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co beat market estimates for quarterly net sales on Wednesday as demand for snacks and packaged meals remained strong even as Americans started venturing out following the easing of coronavirus restrictions. Packaged food companies have been among the major beneficiaries of the pandemic-induced curbs that forced people...
EconomyClinton Herald

What is Coca-Cola advertising piece worth?

Fra Andreas Garcia was an 18th-century Mexican Franciscan friar and folk artist who worked in what is now New Mexico. He carved and painted wooden figures of saints, called bulto, that were about 12 to 18 inches high. The figures were used as devotional images as well as artistic objects.
Stocksinvezz.com

Is Kraft Heinz stock a good buy in August 2021?

Kraft Heinz shares have weakened from their recent highs above $40. Adjusted EBITDA for the full 2021 year should be above the 2019 fiscal year levels. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) shares have weakened from their recent highs above $44, and the current price stands around $36. Kraft Heinz reported its second-quarter results yesterday and announced that it expects to deliver 2021 adjusted EBITDA ahead of its strategic plan.
Theater & Dancemarketingdive.com

Pepsi activates experiential dance pods at Hersheypark

Pepsi is opening a music-focused, experiential space within Hersheypark, an amusement park in Pennsylvania, per a press release. Pepsi Pop Star opens today (July 30) and was created with design agency Jam3. The 2,500-square-foot space features dance pods where fans can record short music videos that will be matched to...
BusinessPress Democrat

Coca-Cola is changing the flavor of a soda, again

Coca-Cola changed the flavor of its soda in 1985 and enraged a nation. Now, the company is doing it again, risking another outcry. This time, it is changing the taste and look of one of its most popular soft drinks: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, better known as Coke Zero, the diet spinoff that is supposed to closely resemble the sugary version of “classic” Coke.
LifestylePosted by
Fortune

Coke rolls the dice, changes formula on Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Coca-Cola Co. is making some changes to its recipe book again. The soda giant has announced plans to change the formula of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in an effort to get it to taste more like the company’s flagship drink. The revised product will begin appearing in stores this month.
BusinessThe Independent

Coca-Cola is changing its recipe – soda fans are worried

Coca-Cola has announced that it will be altering the taste of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (formerly Coke Zero), creating an “even more delicious and refreshing recipe”, but some drinks fans are unhappy about the news. “Why are you changing my favourite drink?? I like it precisely because it’s not as sweet...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Public HealthNewsweek

The Unvaccinated Are Losing Jobs and Friends

As governments throughout the world push to get their populations vaccinated against COVID and fully reopen their economies, those who refuse the vaccine could see their relationships and job opportunities affected. Concerns about the safety of the vaccines have been exacerbated by the spread of disinformation, while some see the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy