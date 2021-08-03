Cancel
Caledonia, MN

Caledonia Council opposes Miken closure

 3 days ago

On July 26, the Caledonia City Council directed staff to prepare a resolution to be sent to Rawlings Sporting Goods, asking the company to reconsider the closure of Miken Sports in Caledonia. As reported in the July 21 Caledonia Argus, Rawlings has announced that they intend to close the Miken location in 18-24 months and relocate the manufacturing done there overseas. Rawlings reportedly purchased a majority interest in Easton Diamond Sports in January of 2021, and would apparently be using that firm to build bats. Rawlings is owned by Seidler Equity Group and Major League Baseball.

