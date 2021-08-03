Cancel
Gators foes from SEC Media Days: Vanderbilt has to do it the long, hard way

By Bob Redman
Cover picture for the articleNot many would deny that winning at Vanderbilt is the hardest place to do so in the Southeastern Conference. But that isn’t what new head coach Clark Lea wants to here. The fact is they don’t and really can’t get the same level of athlete at Vanderbilt than other programs because of the academic program at the school. Lea is ready to turn that into a motivational tool not only for his current team but for the players they are trying to get to come to Vanderbilt.

