In November 2019, long before the pandemic booted the 2020 Olympics to a still-fraught 2021, construction crews unearthed 187 human skeletons underneath Tokyo while building Japan’s National Stadium. The grim discovery was just the latest in that country’s troubled history with the games — one that includes everything from entanglement in the International Olympic Committee’s long-running charges of bribery and corruption to local bears breaking into Fukushima’s softball stadiums (and getting away with it).