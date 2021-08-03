Join NTS for a Virtual Transit Matters Meeting
Join NTS for a virtual Transit Matters meeting on August 10th at 3 PM! You'll have the opportunity to share your ideas, talk to our staff and hear the latest NTS news!. Transit Matters is an open public meeting occurring every other month. The meeting allows Nashua Transit System to communicate directly with riders and the community about the latest news within the City of Nashua’s public transportation system. Attendees are invited to share their questions and concerns to NTS staff members.www.nashuanh.gov
Comments / 0