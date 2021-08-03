Join NTS for a Virtual Transit Matters Meeting

The next Community Transition Advisory Committee (CTAC) meeting will be held at 8:00 am, Thursday, August 12th in the Borden Hotel conference room. The new Community Development Committee concept for Golden Sunlight Mine community funding will be presented at the meeting, followed by a more detailed discussion at 9:00 am. Organizations interested in future community project funding should try and attend this information session. Also, if you know other individuals involved with organizations that may be interested in seeking future project funding, please pass this information along so they can be involved.