Former Council member dies

MURPHY (August 3, 2021) Former Murphy Council member Brad Lapsley died on July 27 at the age of 93. He is survived by Betty, his wife of 69 years, and five children. Lapsley, a retired real estate broker, moved to Murphy in 1982 after a long and fruitful career as a missionary. Shortly after arriving in Murphy, he became active in civic endeavors, serving on the Planning & Zoning Commission, and the City Council. He was among the founders of the Murphy Historical Society and helped establish the group responsible for maintaining the Decatur Maxwell Murphy cemetery.