Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockport, ME

How ‘Taboo Taqueria’ in Rockport, Maine Got Its Name is Hysterical

By Lori Voornas
Posted by 
103.7 The Peak
103.7 The Peak
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ready? What's more taboo than opening up a restaurant in a pandemic...with a sibling?. Jessica and Troy Crane are super excited that something went right during the pandemic. A plan that had failure written all over it - worked! They opened 'Taboo Taqueria' in Rockport on May 5th. They worked together renovating the building for five months. After not killing each other, they not only opened but have been so successful that they now have opened 'Taboo BBQ' located at Rock Harbor Brewery in Rockland.

1037thepeak.com

Comments / 1

103.7 The Peak

103.7 The Peak

Portland, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Peak is Maine and New Hampshires New Country Station playing the best country music and deliverings the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1037thepeak.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, ME
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Rockport, ME
Lifestyle
City
Rockland, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Mexican#Taboo Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Drive-In Laser Show Coming to Maine Is Perfect for a Family-Friendly Night Out

Good tunes, cool light show. Sounds like a fun night to me!. Looking for something different to do on a weekend summer night? The amazing Drive-In Laser Light Show by Cabin Fever is coming to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Stuff your friends or family into the car, and listen to some of the best current hit music, and classic rock tunes, that are all choreographed with cutting edge special effects, high-powered laser lights, and two large 40-foot screens.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Former Maine Sheriff Turned Comedian, Juston McKinney, in Biddeford Next Week

This is Juston's first Maine performance since the pandemic shut everything down. Juston will be at City Theater in Biddeford on August 14th. Some tickets are still available. If you don't know Juston McKinney, you need to. Juston grew up in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and at a young age made the big trip north to Kittery, Maine. He spent 7 years as a York County Deputy Sheriff until he hung up his badge and picked up a microphone and started doing comedy!
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Man Pens Handwritten Note To Maine News Anchor Asking Her To Date His Grandson

It's almost a certainty that you've got at least one friend in your life that is sick and tired of dating. Whether it be friends of a friend, dating apps or sites or just that old college flame who came back again, the struggle can be real. So when you're single and looking to avoid all of those options, what is there left to do? Perhaps ask your grandfather to pen a letter to the news anchor you find attractive and see if you gain any traction? Sounds crazy but it happened.
Portland, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

Portland’s Only Traffic Roundabout is Now Open Near USM

Friday, Portland's crazy 6-way intersection is now a roundabout. According to the Portland Press Herald, the roundabout is the Deering's Corner Roundabout. It replaces the maddening intersections of Deering and Brighton avenues and Falmouth Street near the University of Maine School of Law and the University of Southern Maine. Engineers are hoping this makes the heavy traffic go just a little more smoothly through that neighborhood.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Make Some Family Memories At The Oldest Campground In Maine

For over eight decades, Aroostook State Park has been providing Mainers, and visitors from all over the world, a chance to experience the majestic beauty of The County. Maine's first state park, it is located on nearly 900 acres of land near the town of Presque Isle. According to Wikipedia, Quaggy Jo Mountain (which comes from the Native American words for "Twin Peaked") and Echo Lake are some of the park's features. Additionally, there are miles and miles of four season trails snaking their way through the park.
Food & DrinksPosted by
103.7 The Peak

There’s A New Beer Garden Hiding In The Heart Of Gonic NH?

Follow the 'Beer Here' signs on Main Street in Gonic NH and you'll quickly find yourself downing delicious pints, crafted right there in The Gonic Mill!. Along the banks of the mighty Cocheco River is where you'll find Back Hill Beer Company. This outside dining area that I refer to as a 'Beer Garden' is a brand new addition to the place and has only been open for two weeks.
CelebritiesPosted by
103.7 The Peak

Jimmy Fallon Had His Annual Visit to Storyland in Glen, New Hampshire

I know some people don't agree, but I think it's really cool that we live in a part of the country that famous people want to come visit. Martha Stewart ordering a lobster roll at my favorite seafood restaurant in Maine? EXCITING! Seth Rogen crushing beers at my favorite New Hampshire brewery? WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE! Now, we can add another celeb to the list of famous people who have visited Northern New England this year; ladies and gentlemen put your hands together for JIMMY FALLON!

Comments / 1

Community Policy