How ‘Taboo Taqueria’ in Rockport, Maine Got Its Name is Hysterical

It's almost a certainty that you've got at least one friend in your life that is sick and tired of dating. Whether it be friends of a friend, dating apps or sites or just that old college flame who came back again, the struggle can be real. So when you're single and looking to avoid all of those options, what is there left to do? Perhaps ask your grandfather to pen a letter to the news anchor you find attractive and see if you gain any traction? Sounds crazy but it happened.