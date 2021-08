North Texas took the lead with the very first Broadway tour to open in the country. If you’ve ever questioned whether Dallas was a summertime destination, the crowd Tuesday night at the Music Hall at Fair Park might’ve made you a believer. It was opening night of Wicked, the untold story of the witches of the land of Oz. It wasn’t just any opening night, though. It was the nation’s very first in-person Broadway production since the pandemic began.