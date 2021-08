Swiss psychologist Jean Piaget is credited with constructing the first comprehensive stage theory of cognitive development in which mental processing structures become increasingly abstract and sophisticated. He posited that universally children formulate their conclusions about the world by actively engaging in manipulation of objects in their environment and from this interaction, learn basic principles in a step-wise manner. Piaget posited four cumulative age-related stages of qualitative cognitive change characterized by very distinct ways of thinking. Furthermore, he surmised that the fundamental processes of assimilation and accommodation guide the progression through these stages and help the child adapt to his/her environment (Santrock, 2002; DeHart, Sroufe & Cooper, 2004).