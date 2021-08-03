Will Seacoast Students Need Masks for This School Year?

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that K-12 schools require masks for all students and staff this fall, regardless of vaccination status, as the nation deals with the highly infectious delta variant of the novel coronavirus. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported in Wednesday’s edition, some Lancaster County school officials nevertheless said they’re forging ahead with plans to enter the 2021-22 school year mask-optional, barring a state or federal mask mandate. “Although the Pennsylvania Department of Education encouraged schools to follow the (CDC) recommendation, published reports indicate Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration would not make it a mandate,” Geli reported.