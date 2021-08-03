Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJKKd_0bGOn6j000
Pentagon (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 2

The Independent

The Independent

204K+
Followers
96K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Lockdown#Metro Station#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyThe Independent

Police confirm ‘several casualties’ in Pentagon shooting

Police have confirmed “several casualties” from a shooting incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday. The building, which acts as headquarters for America’s armed forces, was locked down after multiple shots were fired at the Pentagon Transit Center. Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s chief of police, provided more details...
Public SafetyNewsweek

Who Is Austin Lanz? Suspect Identified In Pentagon Transit Center Shooting

Austin Lanz has been identified as the suspect in a deadly attack that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center earlier on Tuesday. Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia resident, is suspected of having rushed towards a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat, killing them. Law enforcement officers then shot Lanz, killing him at the scene.
Law EnforcementPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Officer Shot Outside Pentagon, Law Enforcement Sources Say

ARLINGTON (WJZ/CNN) — A police officer was shot in an incident that took place outside the Pentagon building on Tuesday, two law enforcement sources told CNN. The condition of the officer has not yet been released. Arlington Fire and EMS reported multiple patients at the scene. #Update – Scene is still active, ACFD did encounter multiple patients. NFI on patient status will be provided. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 3, 2021 The “shooting event” occurred on the bus platform on the Pentagon complex and prompted a lockdown of the building with no personnel allowed outside, according to a message that was sent to...
Public Safetyerienewsnow.com

Police officer dies following shooting outside the Pentagon building

A police officer died Tuesday after shots were fired outside the Pentagon building, according to three law enforcement sources. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which oversees the security of the Pentagon, confirmed the officer's death in a tweet late Tuesday, hours after reports first surfaced. "The Pentagon Force Protection Agency...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

BREAKING: Police Officer Killed in ‘Attack’ Outside Pentagon

(Updated at 10:35 a.m. on 8/4/21) Numerous Arlington County police officers, firefighters and medics responded to the Pentagon after a reported shooting at the Metrobus platform, outside the Pentagon Metro station. At least three people were initially reported to be hurt, two seriously — including a police officer — as...
Georgia StateWXIA 11 Alive

Suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon is from Georgia, AP reports

WASHINGTON — The suspect accused in connection with the death of a Pentagon officer Tuesday has been identified as a Georgia man, according to the Associated Press. The AP reports that Austin William Lanz, of Georgia, was shot by law enforcement and killed at the scene. The Pentagon officer was stabbed at a transit center outside of the building.
MilitaryWRIC TV

PHOTOS: Scenes from the Pentagon following shooting at Metro bus stop

WASHINGTON – Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the Pentagon and the facility was temporarily placed on lockdown. Multiple injuries were reported. The shootings occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, according to the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency. This is a developing story – click here to read the latest update.
MilitaryNPR

Slain Pentagon Officer Was Stabbed Without Provocation, The FBI Says

The FBI says George Gonzalez, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer who was killed in Tuesday's violent incident at a Pentagon bus platform, was attacked without provocation. Investigators report that Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., stepped off a bus and immediately lunged at Gonzalez. Lanz then...
Public SafetyPosted by
WRAL News

Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past

WASHINGTON — As officials seek clues about what prompted a Georgia man to fatally stab a Pentagon police officer, details of the suspect’s troubled past emerged Wednesday through interviews and court records. Austin William Lanz, 27, was arrested last April for a break-in at a neighbor’s home and drew police...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Pentagon attacker identified; motive still unclear

The FBI identified Wednesday the attacker who killed a police officer on a bus platform at the Pentagon and forced the US Defense Department into lockdown, but gave no motive for the attack. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said 27-year-old Georgia native Austin William Lanz got off a bus on Tuesday morning and "immediately, without provocation" stabbed Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer George Gonzalez with a knife, just yards (meters) from entrance of the highly secure military headquarters. "A struggle ensued, in which the subject mortally wounded Officer Gonzalez and then shot himself with the officer's service weapon," the FBI said in a statement. Other officers then got involved, and Lanz died at the scene, the FBI said. It did not say if the officers also shot Lanz, but witnesses said there was a volley of gunfire in the incident.

Comments / 2

Community Policy