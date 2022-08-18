Pokémon Unite: List of all playable Pokémon

Pokémon Unite is currently available right now for Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. For anyone who hasn't picked up the game just yet, fans can already begin to look ahead to figure out which potential Pokémon they'll want to use in what promises to be a compelling spinoff for the well-established

For those unaware, Pokémon Unite pits teams of five trainers against each other, each armed with just a single Pokémon. Pokémon can evolve, hold items to improve their standing, and even learn new moves during battle. Here are all of the Pokémon Unite playable Pokémon characters so far.

Pokémon Unite playable characters

Only 39 Pokémon are currently available in Pokémon Unite , each broken up by one of five types — Attacker, All-Rounder, Defender, Speedster, and Supporter. More Pokémon are set to arrive in the future, but for now, we'll just have to make do with a couple of dozen. As is the case with many other multiplayer online battle arena games (MOBA), a Pokémon Unite tier list also exists, giving you the chance to see which Pokémon is the best.

Aegislash (All-Rounder)

Absol (Speedster)

Alolan Ninetales (Attacker)

Azumarill (All-Rounder)

Blastoise (Defender)

Blissey (Supporter)

Buzzwole (All-Rounder)

Charizard (All-Rounder)

Cinderace (Attacker)

Cramorant (Attacker)

Crustle (Defender)

Decidueye (Attacker)

Delphox (Attacker)

Dragonite (All-Rounder)

Duraludon (Attacker)

Eldegoss (Supporter)

Espeon (Attacker)

Garchomp (All-Rounder)

Gardevoir (Attacker)

Gengar (Speedster)

Glaceon (Attacker)

Greedent (Defender)

Greninja (Attacker)

Hoopa (Supporter)

Lucario (All-Rounder)

Machamp (All-Rounder)

Mamoswine (Defender)

Mr. Mime (Supporter)

Pikachu (Attacker)

Slowbro (Defender)

Snorlax (Defender)

Sylveon (Attacker)

Talonflame (Speedster)

Trevenant (Defender)

Tsareena (All-Rounder)

Tyranitar (All-Rounder)

Venusaur (Attacker)

Wigglytuff (Supporter)

Zeraora (Speedster)

Roles and Battle Type Systems

Pokémon Unite is different from normal Pokémon games in that the battle system focuses on which Battle Type your Pokémon is rather than what elemental or attacks they know. During each match in Pokémon Unite, your Pokémon will grow as you fight with them, leading to temporary evolutions that can help take down your enemies. Understanding this will be the difference between failure and victory in one of the best Android games available.

In Pokémon Unite, there are five Battle Types:

All-Rounder - Balanced stats, meaning they're okay at everything.

- Balanced stats, meaning they're okay at everything. Attacker - Focused on dealing damage to opponents.

- Focused on dealing damage to opponents. Defender - Tanks that soak up damage.

- Tanks that soak up damage. Speedster - Faster than others, capable of quickly scoring points.

- Faster than others, capable of quickly scoring points. Supporter - Buff and heal allies, debuff enemies.

Our Pokémon Unite battle guide covers the details on what each Battle Type is good at doing.

Are more Pokémon coming soon?

Currently, only 39 Pokémon are available to play within Pokémon Unite, but more are planned to be added in the future through free updates. The developers are adding additional Pokémon on a semi-regular basis, so keep an eye out for updates.

Pokémon licenses

To use a Pokémon in matches of Pokémon Unite, you'll need to have a license to use it. These Pokémon licenses can be purchased in-game by either spending Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems. Aeos Coins are earned by simply playing the game, with Gems purchased with real-world money to fast track the ability to play with certain Pokémon. The prices for each Pokémon license are as follows:

Pokémon Aeos Coins Aeos Gems Absol 10,000 575 Aegislash 10,000 575 Alolan Ninetales 8,000 460 Azumarill 10,000 575 Blastoise 8,000 460 Blissey 8,000 460 Buzzwole 12,000 575 Charizard 6,000 345 Cinderace 8,000 460 Cramorant 8,000 460 Crustle 8,000 460 Decidueye 10,000 575 Delphox 10,000 575 Dragonite 10,000 575 Duraludon 10,000 575 Eldegoss 6,000 345 Espeon 10,000 575 Garchomp 10,000 575 Gardevoir 8,000 460 Gengar 10,000 575 Glaceon 12,000 575 Greedent 8,000 460 Greninja 10,000 575 Lucario 10,000 575 Machamp 8,000 460 Mamoswine 8,000 460 Mr. Mime 8,000 460 Pikachu 6,000 345 Slowbro 6,000 345 Snorlax 6,000 345 Sylveon 10,000 575 Talonflame 6,000 345 Trevenant 10,000 575 Tsareena 10,000 575 Tyranitar 14,000 575 Venasaur 8,000 460 Wigglytuff 8,000 460

Are any Pokémon free?

While Pokémon licenses are available to buy, not every Pokémon in Pokémon Unite requires you to spend currency. Currently, 12 Pokémon can be acquired for free, with five of them being the starters you get when you first play the game. It's important to note, though, that some Pokémon are only available during limited-time events, so make sure you grab them when you can before they're no longer available for free.

Pokémon How to get it Hoopa Bake 10 donuts per day until you've acquired 50 donuts. Zeraora Win a total of 32 battles to claim Zeraora's Unite License on Android. Slowbro Awarded after reaching Trainer Level 2. You have to claim it to add it to your roster. Venasaur Awarded after reaching Trainer Level 5. You have to claim it to add it to your roster. Alolan Ninetales Log in to Pokémon Unite on two different days. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. It won't join your roster until you claim it. Cinderace Log in to Pokémon Unite on eight different days. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. You must remember to claim Cinderace to use it. Greninja Rewarded on the 14th day of logging in to Pokémon Unite. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. Make sure to claim Greninja after you unlock it. Crustle Part of the Beginner Challenge awarded after completing all 7 Day Missions. Crustle won't join your team until you claim it. Greedent Unlocked through the Halloween event Pumpkin Exchange. Tsareena Free event license when logging in after Dec. 9. Eldegoss Can be chosen as a Starter. Snorlax Can be chosen as a Starter. Pikachu Can be chosen as a Starter. Charizard Can be chosen as a Starter. Talonflame Can be chosen as a Starter.

Grab 'em all

While not every Pokémon is available for free, a ton of them still are, so if you're diving into Pokémon Unite for the first time during its launch window, make sure to grab as many free Pokémon as you can. Remember, you must head into the game's menu and claim any and all Pokémon you unlock to keep them, so don't forget. You progress can carry with you and you can take your Pokémon Unite save data over to Nintendo Switch if you want to, so you won't lose all the Pokémon you've collected so far.

