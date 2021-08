All Blacks head coach Ian Foster decried the poverty of ambition from both the Lions and Springboks, mischievously claiming the second Test was so boring it sent him to sleep. South Africa drew level in the Test series after a grinding 27-9 victory that lasted more than two hours, which Foster described as a “slugfest”. In between all the stoppages, both teams relied upon an aerial bombardment to force mistakes from the opposition. Dan Biggar, the Lions fly half, passed the ball just three times.