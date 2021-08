Much like most of the Group Stage (and much like the Gold Cup quarter-final two years ago against Curacao) the US looked somewhat sluggish and disjointed during the bulk of Sunday’s game against Jamaica. And just like the Group Stage and the quarter-final two years ago the US were able to secure a 1-0 win, this time with a late winner from Matthew Hoppe. At the end of the day it’s a results oriented business and the US has been racking up the wins for quite some time now (12 wins in the last 13 games). But for any of those other wins to truly matter and finally prove to the fans that this team is for real, the US needs to win two more games and lift another trophy. The next step towards accomplishing that goal is against a surprise Qatar team in the Gold Cup semi-finals.