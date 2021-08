On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the uncrewed NG-16 Cygnus cargo spacecraft will launch on Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia. The resupply vehicle will deliver more than four tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). This Cygnus cargo launch will be the fifth under the aerospace company’s Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA. Live coverage of the launch will begin at 5:56 p.m. EDT (21:56 UTC) on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and its mobile app. The spacecraft will spend about two days in orbit around Earth before docking at around 6:00 a.m. (10:00 UTC) on August 12. Watch here.