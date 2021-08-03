Police officer dies following shooting outside the Pentagon building, law enforcement sources say
(CNN) -- A police officer died Tuesday following a shooting outside the Pentagon building, according to three law enforcement sources. While the exact circumstances of the shooting are still unclear, CNN previously reported that an officer had been shot in the incident. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which oversees the security of the Pentagon, did not respond to CNN's request for comment.www.azfamily.com
